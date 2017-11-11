Reduce Energy Costs With SoCalGas Rebates

Southern California Gas Co. Thursday issued a reminder about available smart thermostat and appliance rebates that give customers cash back while helping keep natural gas bills low this winter.

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home products that help save energy. Among the most popular are smart thermostats, which can learn the user’s schedule and temperature preferences and adjust the temperature in their home accordingly. They also allow users to adjust home temperatures with a mobile app or computer, and can even use local weather conditions to help control energy costs.

Last winter, customers who participated in a smart thermostat energy efficiency pilot program saved enough natural gas to dry 2 million loads of laundry, according to the utility.

Rebates on energy efficient appliances are also available. Customers can save $50 on Energy Star natural gas dryers, at least $100 on select water heaters and up to $200 on select washing machines. Rebates are also available for low-flow showerheads, including those with thermostatic shut-off valves that temporarily cut water flow once the water has become hot.

For more information on available rebates, visit: https://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/rebates.

