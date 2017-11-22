A Message from EGP: Thanks for the Memories

By EGP Administration and Staff

From the EGP family to all of you, our wishes for a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Though it may not always seem like it, like most of you we have much for which we should be thankful.

As owners and staff of Los Angeles County’s only all Latino- and woman-owned chain of free community newspapers, it has been our good fortune to bring you news for more than 39 years.

Together with you our readers, we have rejoiced and been outraged at the goings on in the cities and neighborhoods that we call home. We have shared the good, bad, funny and the inconceivable.

Recently we announced that the Sanchez family has decided to sell the newspaper group and to pass the torch on to new, more energetic and hopefully as passionate keepers of this sacred trust.

As that time gets closer, we are more strongly aware of just how thankful we are to have had this journey and amazing opportunity to be a part of this community.

This time of year is especially brimming with fond memories of our work on behalf of those in our communities who struggle every day to make ends meet and share in the joy that most of us take for granted.

We are grateful that through the EGP Foundation’s “Letter to Santa” program (one of the first of its kind), over 55,000 children and their families had a more enjoyable Christmas.

We have taken our endorsements of candidates for office and issues very seriously and do our best to explain to the community why we take certain positions, popular or not.

For nearly four decades, EGP has covered issues of importance to our readers. Whether it was the building of a prison or power plant in your backyard, your schools not performing well, heavy-handed police tactics, inequities in Metro service, the building of freeways in already heavily burdened neighborhoods or Exide contaminating your homes, schools, parks and the air you breath with toxic chemicals, we have been at your side.

In our early days, we were the first to publish a Sheriff Department sketch of Richard Ramirez, who would later come to be known as the “Night Stalker.”

We acquainted you with the good and important work of the Mothers of East LA and Father Greg Boyle’s efforts to end gang violence as he founded Homeboy Industries.

With former county supervisor Gloria Molina, we called for a new larger LA County hospital and for a better Gold Line plan. We didn’t always win the debate, but we never stopped trying.

We brought you news about developments, housing issues, the homeless, and crime.

That’s why this Thanksgiving, as we do every year, we ask each of you to take a moment to count your blessings, than look to around and ask what you can do to share your bounty with those not as fortunate.

Have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving.

Comments