An Important Step Toward More Housing

By Gary Toebben

Last week, something really important happened at the Los Angeles City Planning Commission (CPC). The Commissioners took a big step towards increasing our ability to build more desperately needed housing along our new transit lines. After five years of planning, we are making real progress.

In June 2012, the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, in partnership with Metro, launched the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNPs) program to encourage livable communities and employment centers around the region’s expanding transit network. The Expo Line TNP is the first proposal to be developed and it was approved by the CPC last week.

The City Planning Department presented a proposal to regulate development within half a mile of the five stops from Culver City to the Bundy station. Recognizing that the plan needed to be bolder and provide more housing, the Commission restored zoning that had been downzoned, removed height bias and reduced parking minimums. Along a corridor that has already reached its 2030 goal of 64,000 daily boardings, we now have the opportunity to see the construction of badly needed housing that relies on transit and not automobiles.

Mayor Eric Garcetti set a goal of 275,000 new housing units in the next two decades, two-thirds of which should be within one-quarter of a mile from a transit stop. This is part of what Angelenos envisioned when we overwhelmingly supported Measure M – transportation investments that also create hubs for housing and jobs, giving residents transit choices and walkable communities. The Expo Line TNP will now go to City Council and the Chamber will be there in support.

The Purple Line TNP, which will address planning for the communities around the La Brea, Fairfax and La Cienega stations, is also in the planning stages. I urge you to be a part of these conversations. It is essential that we get these plans right because they will be the foundation of a city that provides homes, jobs and transportation for future generations.

And that’s The Business Perspective.

The Business Perspective is a weekly column by Gary Toebben, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, produced with the input of Public Policy staff.

