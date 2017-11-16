Art Students’ Transportation ‘Visions’ to be Honored at Measure M Gala

By EGP Staff Report

A group of student artists whose work captures their vision for transportation in the future will be honored Saturday at a gala event marking the one year anniversary of the passage of Measure M, a transportation ballot initiative expected to lead to $120 billion in funding for transportation projects in Los Angeles County.

Three yet to be named students will also take home prize money.

The nonprofit AARP will recognize the students from Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights – which happens to be the same high school where AARP founder Ether Percy Andrus served as principal beginning in 1916 – during a special, black-tie Transportation Gala at Union Station.

“AARP’s vision for Measure M is one of a 21st-century public transportation system that links people of all ages to jobs and essential supports and services,” said AARP California State Director Nancy McPherson in a statement announcing the awards.

“In order for this vision to become a reality, it is essential to engage a new generation of creative thinkers and artists in envisioning and planning their own future.”

According to the announcement, the students worked with Boyle Heights–based contemporary artist Mike Saijo for five weeks to explore the themes of transportation and livability in Los Angeles.

With Saijo’s guidance, the students were encouraged to think about what types of transportation options that they believe will make communities of the future more livable for people of all ages and abilities — and then, for the competition part of the experience., capture and relay their thoughts through art created with materials provided to them.

Student art entries were judged by a panel of art professionals based on aesthetics, artistic creation, content, and concept. At the Transportation Gala, the top three winners will receive a check and recognition for their work.

The Gala is the highlight of a month-long series of events featuring multi-modal activities and transportation options for people of all ages and abilities in Los Angeles County.

