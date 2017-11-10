Confused About Your Health Care Options? Arroyo Vista Family Health Center’s Certified Counselors Can Help

By Special to EGP

With all the talk and news about efforts to end the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, it’s not surprising that many people are confused about the future of their health insurance.

Last Saturday, the Arroyo Vista Family Health Center took over a street near their clinic in Lincoln Heights for an enrollment fair where a team of Certified Application Counselors and Agents explained that not only are health insurance plans still available, they are accepting new applicants.

The counselors helped individuals and families understand their options and checked their eligibility for the various plans out there, including Medi-Cal for those with lower incomes and My Health L.A., a health program for people who are undocumented.

All the services were free and applicants’ information is always confidential.

“The enrollment fair was a great success,” said Arroyo Vista’s Irene Holguin. “People had questions and our counselors and agents had answers for them,” she said, thanking Councilman Gil Cedillo and the L.A. Care Health Plan for their support.

The 2018 health insurance enrollment period started last week and continues through Jan. 31, 2018. People currently enrolled in a health insurance plan must either re-enroll in the same plan or select a new health insurance plan before the enrollment period ends. If they don’t, they could lose coverage.

People should enroll as soon as possible to ensure there is no delay in their benefits, said Holguin, adding that Arroyo Vista has Certified Application Counselors available to answer questions and provide FREE enrollment assistance by simply calling (323) 254-5221. Arroyo Vista’s community outreach team is also available to provide free community presentations on Covered California, Med-Cal, My Health L.A. and other health plans.

And everyday, at every clinic, dedicated healthcare providers are readily available to answer questions on all services and programs offered at Arroyo Vista’s five health centers. For more information, call (323) 254-5221.

