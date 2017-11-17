Crash Involving Sheriff’s Vehicle Kills Two Boys, Injures Other Pedestrians

By City News Service

A woman who said she witnessed the collision involving a speeding sheriff’s department vehicle and two civilian vehicles Thursday in Boyle Heights that killed two boys and severely injured their mother, said Friday that the sheriff ‘s SUV did not have its lights on until just before the crash.

They turned the lights on for just a second right before the crash, said Julie Valle at a press conference near the crash site.

Local activists at the press conference said a review is in order and that they want more done to make area streets safer for pedestrians.

According to police, the sheriff deputies were responding to a report of shorts fired when they collided with two cars.

The impact of the crash that happened about 7:25 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard caused one of the vehicles to strike five pedestrians standing on a corner, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

A woman was critically injured, and her two sons, ages 7 and 9, suffered fatal injuries, LAPD Officer Tony Kuey said.

One boy died at the scene and the other died at a hospital, he said.

The boys were identified by family members as Jose Luis Hernandez and his older brother Marco Hernandez. Their critically injured mother’s name is Veronica Solis, family members said

The coroner’s office has not yet revealed their identities, waiting to officially notify family members.’

One of the other vehicles struck two adults in a crosswalk, Kuey said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, as were two sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies were listed in stable condition, police said. It was unclear if the patrol vehicle had its siren activated.

The two civilian drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and all those affected by this tragic accident,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is working to provide the Los Angeles Police Department’s Multi-Discipline Collision Investigation Team with any information it needs or requests during the course of its investigation. The LASD and its personnel are heavily impacted any time an

incident involving our response to an emergency, or efforts to help others in need, results in injury or the loss of life,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3746, or (877) LAPD-247.

EGP staff writer contributed to this report.

