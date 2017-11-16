Have You Seen This Woman Who Went Missing In October?

By City News Service

Authorities on Tuesday sought the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old woman last seen weeks ago when she left her Pico Rivera home.

Virginia Susana Enriquez – who is described as introverted, forgetful and easily confused – was last seen about 7 a.m. on Oct. 25 in the 8500 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

Enriquez is Hispanic, 5 feet 7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white blouse and blue tights-style pants when she went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Enriquez’s whereabouts was urged to call the Missing Persons Bureau of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890- 5500 to speak with Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nunez.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

