Man Shot Dead on Skid Row

By City News Service

A man was fatally shot on Skid Row Tuesday.

The crime occurred about 6 a.m. at Sixth and San Pedro streets, said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The wounded man, in his mid-20s, died at a hospital, Madison said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Police had only a partial description of the gunman, who was wearing a white shirt, and had not established a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.

