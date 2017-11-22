Man Shot Dead on Skid Row
By City News Service
A man was fatally shot on Skid Row Tuesday.
The crime occurred about 6 a.m. at Sixth and San Pedro streets, said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The wounded man, in his mid-20s, died at a hospital, Madison said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Police had only a partial description of the gunman, who was wearing a white shirt, and had not established a motive for the crime.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.Print This Post
November 22, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.