New Bike Hub Opened at Union Station

By City News Service

A Metro bike hub opened Wednesday at Los Angeles Union Station, offering secure bike storage, rentals, repairs and classes in an effort to encourage more cyclists to use the transit system.

“This safe, secure bicycle parking center connects cyclists with one of our city’s most active transportation hubs and encourages more people to get where they’re going on two wheels,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, chair of the Metro board.

The $2.5 million, 3,000-square-foot facility next to the north breezeway of Union Station West near Alameda Street can accommodate safe and secure parking for nearly 200 bicycles under a controlled entry system and closed-circuit TV surveillance. It also offers same-day repairs, accessory sales, clinics and classes.

Metro has already opened bike hubs at the El Monte Transit Center and the Hollywood/Vine Metro Red Line Station, with additional hubs planned at the Culver City Expo Line Station, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Blue/Green Line Station, North Hollywood Orange Line Station and the Airport Metro Connector station.

“We now have a dedicated bike shop, parking area and common meeting place for our local bicycle community here at Union Station.” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said.

The secure bike parking area will be open 24 hours a day all year and operated by BikeHub, a Metro contractor that also operates the El Monte and Hollywood/Vine facilities.

Retail and bike services, including bike rentals, clinics, bike valet and tours, will be provided by the Bike Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking at the Union Station Metro Bike Hub access will be available for registered users for $5 weekly, $12 monthly or $60 yearly.

