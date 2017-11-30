Parking at LAX About to Get Tougher
By City News Service
Long-term parking at Los Angeles International Airport-LAX, is getting a little tougher. More than 2,100 parking spaces in long-term Lot -C- are being taken out of commission
over the coming weeks thanks to construction. About 1,200 spaces are already affected, with nearly 900 more expected to close beginning Dec. 8th.
Airport officials are advising the public to plan ahead, and when possible use alternative methods of travel to and from the airport.
