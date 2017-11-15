Police Search for Toddler Allegedly ‘Kidnapped’ by Father

By City News Service

Authorities asked the public today to be on the lookout for a 15-month-old boy allegedly abducted in Boyle Heights by his father.

Noe Reyna is believed to have been taken by 35-year-old Carlos Reyna, who does not have custody rights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were last seen together around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Noe early this morning for Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

The LAPD said the family told investigators that the father has ties in Mexico,

A court issued an order Tuesday for the Department of Children Family Services to take Noe into protective custody, police said. Both parents were in court and were notified of the court order.

The parents were in court on a narcotics-related issue when they lost custody, according to reports from the scene.

DCFS officials went to the parents’ home to pick up the boy when they realized he was gone, as well as his father, investigators told reporters at the scene.

Reyna fled with Noe without taking diapers or formula, police said. A Hollenbeck Division officer added that police “feel” the baby is not in danger.

Noe is Latino, 2 feet tall, about 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with two green stripes and black tennis shoes.

Reyna is Latino, 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds, authorities said. He is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and is using a red stroller.

Noe’s mother is cooperating with authorities, police said. Bloodhounds are aiding in the search for the boy, according to reports from the kidnapping scene.

Anyone who sees Noe or Carlos Reyna or has information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

