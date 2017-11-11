Browse > Home / Bell Gardens Sun, Commerce Comet, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, Montebello Comet, News Briefs, News In Briefs, Northeast Sun, Vernon Sun / Rams Coming Off Big Win Over Giants for Return to Coliseum

Rams Coming Off Big Win Over Giants for Return to Coliseum

By EGP Sports

The first place Los Angeles Rams are 6-2 going into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The Rams are coming off an impressive 51 to 7 routing of the New York Giants in Week 9, scoring 51 points and recording three takeaways to nab their third straight win. The dominant victory brings the Rams’ record to 5-0 in games away from the Coliseum.

Quarterback Jared Goff seems to have found his stride this season, propelling the Los Angeles Rams into first place going into Week 10. (EGP file photo by Fred Zermeno)

Jared Goff  passed for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns, while running back Todd Gurley combined for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Former USC standout Robert Woods caught four passes for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

