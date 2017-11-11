Rams Coming Off Big Win Over Giants for Return to Coliseum

By EGP Sports

The first place Los Angeles Rams are 6-2 going into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The Rams are coming off an impressive 51 to 7 routing of the New York Giants in Week 9, scoring 51 points and recording three takeaways to nab their third straight win. The dominant victory brings the Rams’ record to 5-0 in games away from the Coliseum.

Jared Goff passed for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns, while running back Todd Gurley combined for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Former USC standout Robert Woods caught four passes for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

