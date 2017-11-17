Ready for Some Holiday Cheer? Head On Over to the Annual East L.A. Christmas Parade

Parade kicks off at noon, Sunday, Nov. 19.

By EGP Staff Report

It’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, but that doesn’t matter to the thousands of people who will line up Sunday along iconic Whittier Boulevard to take in all the thrills and excitement of the Annual East Los Angeles Christmas Parade.

Parade celebrities will include: Boxing Champ and Golden Boys Promoter Oscar De La Hoya serving as Grand Marshal; Legendary Marshal, Radio DJ Art Laboe; Celebrity Marshal, Actor and Restaurateur Danny Trejo. From “Telemundo – Acceso Total,” host Stephanie Himonidis, Weather Anchor Michelle Trujillo and stars from the upcoming Telenovela “Sangre de mi Tierra.”

Joining the celebration from ABC7 are Co-anchor Ellen Leyva, Weathercaster Danny Romero and Reporter Coleen Sullivan; Mandril from Radio Centro 93.9 FM, J Cruz from Power 106, CeCe from 93.5 KDAY, Anthony Citric Campos, William Garza, Thee Midniters, Violeta Martin, Richard Yniguez, Thee Commons, Leyo and many others!

And of course, what would a Christmas Parade be without an appearance by the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus.

For 35 years, the storied East LA Christmas Parade was one of the largest and longest running Christmas parades that focused on the Latino community. Then, in 2009, to the dismay of the community –which we should point out included people from all over Los Angeles County and points beyond – financial woes and other issues shut the parade down for the next 6 years.

Not to be held down, in 2016 the East Los Angeles Christmas made a triumphant return thanks to the support of many local education, government, and business partners, according to organizers, who said 70,000 people took in the 2016 festivities.

“New life has been brought into a cherished event that celebrates the community and the holiday season,” say organizers, who add that a special thank you is owed to Los Angeles County Supervisor Supervisor Hilda L. Solis “for supporting the parade as its Presenting Partner, and making the return of the East LA Christmas Parade possible.”

This year the parade promises to be even more spectacular, with dozens of talented local bands, drill teams, singers, folklorico dancers, lowriders, equestrian units, floats, and dignitaries joining celebrities for the trip down the historic Whittier Boulevard Shopping District, and on through the heart of East L.A.

The parade starts at 12 p.m., for its approximately three-hour long march down Whittier Boulevard. You can catch the entire parade from any spot along the route from Eastern Avenue to Goodrich Boulevard. Festivities continue at the East LA Parade Festival at the end of the parade route. where live entertainment and vendors will be selling food until the festival closes at 5p.m

For more information, visit the East Los Angeles Christmas Parade on Facebook.

