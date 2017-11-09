Sheriff Deputy Critically Injured In Collision
By City News Service
EAST LOS ANGELES – An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant was critically injured today when the SUV he was driving collided with a Ford Focus in East Los Angeles.
The crash happened about 1:25 p.m. at City Terrace Drive and Rogers Street, according to the sheriff’s department.
The sergeant, a 16-year department veteran now assigned to the Transit Services Bureau, was riding with his canine partner Folty.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment while Folty was taken to a veterinary hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s department.
The sergeant was in critical condition, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told reporters at the scene.
The Ford driver was not injured.
