Six People Injured In Crashing Involving Fire Engine and Blue Line Train
By City News Service
A half-dozen people suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a Los Angeles Fire Department engine collided with a Metro Blue Line train in downtown Los Angeles.
The collision, described as minor, was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Olive Street, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
One person was taken to a hospital and was said to be in good condition and another five people were evaluated at the scene, Stewart said.
It was not immediately clear if any of those injured were firefighters.
November 22, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
