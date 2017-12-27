A Time Honored Nursing Tradition
By EGP Staff Report
It’s rare these days to see a nurse dressed in anything but hospital scrubs, but at East Los Angeles College earlier this month, nursing students donned their traditional white nursing uniforms, pointed caps and all, to take part in ELAC’s Associate Degree of Nursing Pinning Program in Ingalls’ Auditorium
It’s a time honored tradition both poignant and inspiring, that includes the nursing students pledging to discharge their duties with honor and care, receiving their nursing pins, and the lighting of candles as a symbol of being a beacon of light to those who are ill.
In following tradition, East Los Angeles College nursing students Giang Young, left and Nga Le light candles before taking the International Pledge of Nursing .
A jubilant Ingrid Reyes, left, receives her nursing pin from Lurelean Gaines, East Los Angeles College director of nursing.
Nursing students Paula Vu, left, Christiane Ruiz and Linda Gomez flash smiles for family and friends after reciting the International Pledge of Nursing.
