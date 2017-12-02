A Traffic School for L.A. Cyclists In the Works Sub
By EGP Staff Report
Bicyclists who receive a moving violation in the City of Los Angeles could soon be allowed to attend ‘traffic school” to reduce the amount of their fine or cut the violation from their record under a motion introduced by Councilman Jose Huizar (CD-14).
The City Council last week voted to have the Department of Transportation report back on the feasibility of creating a traffic school similar to those attended by auto drivers. “This is a great opportunity for the City to increase bike safety,” said the councilman in his weekly newsletter.Print This Post
