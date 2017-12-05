Assembly Special Election: Carrillo Leading In Early Vote Count

By City News Service

Community activist Wendy Carrillo led nonprofit healthcare director Luis Lop 55.59 percent-44.41 percent in the count of vote by mail ballots for today’s 51st Assembly District special election.

Carrillo received 5,188 votes to 4,144 for Lopez, according to figures released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Carrillo and Lopez topped a 13-candidate field in the Oct. 3 special election, with Carrillo receiving 5,058 votes, 22.2 percent, and Lopez 4,243, 18.6 percent. A runoff was required because no candidate had more than 50 percent of the vote.

The special election was prompted by then-Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez’s election to Congress in a special election June 6.

The district includes Echo Park, Chinatown, Glassell Park, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, El Sereno, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Lincoln Heights, City Terrace, Eagle Rock, East Los Angeles and a portion of Silver Lake.

The count from votes cast at polling places had not been released as of 7 p.m.

According to the County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, there are 220,526 registered voters in the district. Voter turnout early in the day was light.

Comments