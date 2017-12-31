Chargers Hope to Secure NFL Playoff Spot

With an hour to go, Charges will take on Raiders at StubHub Center.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to become the second NFL team to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start when they face the Oakland Raiders today at StubHub Center.

The Chargers would qualify for the playoffs if they defeat the Raiders and: – the Tennessee Titans lose or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills lose or tie the Miami Dolphins; or – the Tennessee Titans lose or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens defeat or tie Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Chargers and Raiders play to a tie, the Chargers would qualify for the playoffs if the Tennessee Titans lose and the Buffalo Bills lose or tie the Miami Dolphins.

(The Chargers have not had a game end in a tie since 1973, the final season before the NFL instituted overtime for the regular season.)

he Chargers-Raiders, Tennessee-Jacksonville, Buffalo-Miami and Baltimore-Cincinnati games will all start at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The other team to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start was the 1992 Chargers.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders, 17-16, Oct. 15 in Oakland.

The game will be the Raiders first in the Los Angeles area since they returned to Oakland following the 1994 season.

“It’s been more than 20 years since the Raiders played in LA,” Marcus Allen, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Radiers, tweeted. “Who wants to bet it will feel like a home game?”

