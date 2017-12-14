Convicted Child Molester Facing 52 Years to Life in State Prison

By City News Service

A 58-year-old man is facing up to 52 years to life in state prison for sex-related crimes involving five boys, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently announced.

Amador Valencia Santos was found guilty Dec. 6 of three counts of oral copulation of a minor, two counts each of continuous sexual abuse, lewd acts on a child and sodomy on a child, and one count of attempted sodomy.

The charges involved crimes between 2000 and 2007 involving five boys who were between 7 and 17 years old.

Santos preyed upon the boys — most of whom were being raised by single mothers — by often convincing the families that he could be a surrogate father for the children, according to prosecutors.

He met the boys through mutual friends and earned their trust by taking them to the movies, amusement parks, playing video games and basketball games with them, Los Angeles police said.

In a statement released after his Feb. 9 arrest, the LAPD said Santos “showed adult pornography and sexually abused the victims while they were inside his residence.”

He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Jan. 22 for sentencing.

