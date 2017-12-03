DMV Launches Campaign to Combat Unlicensed Vehicle Dismantling

By EGP Staff Report

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a campaign to inform people about the public health and safety risks associated with the illegal dismantling or stripping of cars.

Dismantling a vehicle without a license is against the law, said the DMV in its campaign announcement. That includes stripping down vehicles, selling used vehicle parts illegally, and dumping hazardous waste, such as motor oil and transmission and radiator fluid, into storm drains abd the environment, which can then end up in rivers and streams and contaminate drinking water.

An estimated 1.2 million vehicles are disposed annually in California – and approximately 360,000 wind up in the hands of unlicensed and unregulated dismantlers, according to the DMV.

Defective auto parts also could contribute to serious vehicle collisions. Economically, unlicensed vehicle dismantlers do not pay sales and income taxes, which results in a loss of state revenue, the DMV said.

Comments