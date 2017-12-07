Donations Needed to Help Families Cover Winter Fuel Bills

SoCalGas Gas Assistance Fund accepting donations.

By City News Service

Southern California Gas Co. on Monday urged customers and the utility’s employees to contribute to the company’s Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bill with a one-time grant of up to $100 per household.

SoCalGas will match donations to the fund, which is administered by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to help veterans, the elderly, people with disabilities and families in need pay their natural gas bills so they can cook, have hot water and heat their homes. United Way partners with nearly 80 nonprofit organizations throughout SoCalGas’ service territory to distribute the grants.

Since 1983, SoCalGas, the utility’s customers and employees have contributed nearly $18 million to the Gas Assistance Fund, which has helped more than 224,000 individuals, families, seniors and veterans. In 2016, the fund received $432,000 in donations that benefited nearly 4,800 households.

“Through the Gas Assistance Fund, we’re able to help some of our customers who may otherwise not have a warm home during the winter months,” said Lisa Alexander, vice president of customer solutions and communications at SoCalGas and a United Way board member.

Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way, said 1.9 million people live below the poverty line in Los Angeles County. “The Gas Assistance Fund helps ensure that more people don’t have to make the incredibly difficult decision between heating their homes and feeding their families,” she said.

Contributions may be made online or by mailing a check to: GasAssistance Fund, File 56826, United Way Inc., P.O. Box 746826, Los Angeles, CA 90074-6826. Donations are tax-deductible and accepted year-round.

Those who wish to apply for a grant should fill out an application at a participating United Way partner agency between Feb. 2 and May 31st — or until the fund is depleted.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas has 21.7 million customers in Central and Southern California. More than 90 percent of Southern California single-family home residents use natural gas for home heat and hot water, according to the utility.

