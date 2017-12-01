ELAC Foundation Puts Focus on ‘Transforming Lives’

By EGP Staff Report

Organizers of a first time Giving Tuesday event this week at East Los Angeles College said their goal was to raise funds and awareness of the significant challenges many ELAC students face every day.

According to the East Los Angeles College Foundation, sponsors of Tuesday’s “Transforming Lives” gathering, a large number of ELAC students face challenges that go far beyond the cost of books and tuition. They struggle with everyday quality of life issues, such as having enough to eat, clothing, transportation or even a roof over their heads.

According to a recent ELAC ASU poll of ELAC students, 70% of students at the college have experienced hunger or food insecurity as students on campus; 42.6% believe their success as students is affected because of their hunger/food insecurity, and; 67.7% of ELAC students feel that ELAC needs to work on providing programs to tackle student hunger/food insecurity.

Hundreds of community leaders, elected officials, ELAC students, faculty, and staff attended the event, which included the premier of three short films addressing the issues faced by students through their testimonials. There were also speeches and the announcement of financial donations and scholarships aimed at helping struggling students complete their education.

“As part of the ELAC Community, we want our students to be successful in their educational pursuits,” the Foundation said in a written statement.

