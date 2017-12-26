L.A. Christmas Tree Recycling Gets Underway

By City News Service

Los Angeles’ Christmas tree recycling program that annually recycles up to 100,000 trees in now underway.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, Board of Public Works Vice President Heather Repenning, Board of Public Works Commissioner Luz Rivas, LA Sanitation Assistant Division Manager Daniel McKay and Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott were at the East Valley Sanitation District Yard in Sun Valley last week to discuss and demonstrate how to properly recycle Christmas trees and provide fire safety tips.

The recycled trees are saved from ending up in a landfill and are turned into mulch and compost to be used by residents and city staff.

The city said there are several options for Los Angeles residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees, including using their green bin, curbside or dropping off.

To use a green bin, residents can remove the decorations and stand, cut the tree into pieces, if needed, and place it in their green yard trimming bin before putting it out on the curb for weekly collection day.

Residents who are unable to cut and place their tree in their green bin may leave it at the curb on their weekly collection day.

The city also provides drop-off locations that can be found at https://www.lacitysan.org/san/faces/home/portal/s-lsh-es/s-lsh-es-ctr

