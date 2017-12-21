L.A. County’s 58th Annual Holiday Celebration – Dec. 24 – It’s Free and Spectacular

By EGP Staff Report

For the 58th year running, Los Angeles County will host a free, spectacular holiday musical celebration Christmas Eve at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The event will include hours of live performances by diverse groups of entertainers, from choirs to gospel groups, jazz ensembles, dance groups, school groups and bands from all over the County.

The celebration can also be watched live on PBS SoCal (KOCE), with repeat broadcasts; check local listings for schedule.

The program on Dec. 24, runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come for the entire show or stop in for a few acts.

The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Click here for more information.

