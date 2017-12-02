L.A. Rams Beat Saints, Take On Cardinals Without Barwin

By Fred Zermeno EGP Staff Writer

After a tough loss against the Vikings last week, the L.A. Rams responded well to pull off a 26-20 victory over the NFC South-leading Saints. The win keeps Los Angeles’ one-game lead in the NFC West and gives the franchise eight wins for the first time since 2006.

Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns while running back Todd Gurley combined for 128 yards in the win.

“I think every win provides an opportunity to gain some confidence, but we’ve got a confident group,” said Rams Coach Sean McVay.

“And I think, it sounds monotonous, but the biggest thing is we got to 8-3. Now the challenge is, let’s enjoy this, let’s come back ready to put this one away tomorrow — look at the good, look at the bad — and then be ready to move forward with a great division opponent coming up when we go to Arizona next week,” said McVay.

The Rams next face the tough Arizona Cardinals in week 12.

They’ll being doing it without outside linebacker Connor Barwin who will miss the next two games after breaking a foreman in Sunday’s victory over the Saints, McVay said Monday.

Barwin underwent surgery Monday morning “that went really well,” he said, adding that a plate was inserted in the Barwin’s forearm.

Rookie Samson Ebukam will replace Barwin in the starting lineup, McVay said.

“He’s a player with some great explosion, he plays with good length, he’s continuing to understand the nuances of the system and what he’s being asked to do,” McVay said.

Information from City News Service used in this report.

Comments