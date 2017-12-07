Metro to Score Contractors’ Hiring of Women

By City News Service

New actions approved by the Metro Board of Directors will help improve the agency’s efforts to encourage contractors to hire more women to work on its construction projects, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

A motion approved by the Metro Board of Directors Dec. 1 calls for Metro to create and publish a score card system that reflects percentages of women hired by Metro contractors; develop an incentive program to encourage contractors to exceed an established national goal; and require contractors to demonstrate how they are promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“Women are a driving force in L.A.’s growth and prosperity — supporting them in the workplace is good for business and good for our economy,” said Garcetti, also chair of the Metro board. “This new incentive program will create a more equitable, inclusive work environment and empower women to pursue careers in the construction industry.”

Metro has a project labor agreement to support national hiring goals for women on its construction projects, and an update on the PLA to the board demonstrated that the program is exceeding its goals but that the national goal on federally funded construction projects is not being met.

Former President Jimmy Carter signed an executive order in 1978, establishing a goal that 6.9 percent of hours worked on federally funded construction projects should be by women. Meeting the goal has been a challenge, as Metro said the current national average is below 3 percent, the California average is 2.1 percent and Metro currently is averaging 3.35 percent.

“Doing union construction, women make 93 percent of what men make, as opposed to the average 80 percent women make in other jobs,” County Supervisor and Metro Board member Sheila Kuehl. “This type of job not only builds our transportation system, it builds stable incomes and lives for the women who hold them.”



