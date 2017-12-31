Only Hours Left to Pre-Pay Property Tax Ahead of 2018 Tax Change

By City News Service

The newly approved GOP Tax Plan will significantly reduce the amount taxpayers can deduct from their federal income taxes, prompting many tax experts to recommend pre-paying property and other taxes before midnight Dec. 31.

The Los Angeles County tax Assessor Jeffrey Prang and Tax Collector Joseph Kelly this week were emphasized three points for taxpayers to consider when deciding whether to pre-pay property taxes:

First, any unpaid portion of the 2017-2018 Annual Secured Property Tax Bill may be paid at this time. However, payment is not required until the due date noted on the bill.

Second, whether a property owner should pay these taxes before the due date is based on personal circumstances, including their ability to pay. The recommended consulting an income tax professional, an income tax preparer, or the Internal Revenue Service.

Third, if a taxpayer decides to pre-pay any unpaid portion of the 2017-2018 Annual Secured Property Tax Bill, they recommend payment be made online at lacountypropertytax.com. Taxpayers should select “Pay Online” under the Payment Options menu.

Payments can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone at (888) 473-0835 and online at lacountypropertytax.com.

