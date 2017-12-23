Rams Closing In On NFC West Title
By Fred Zermeno EGP Sports
The Los Angeles Rams are closing in on an NFC West title with their 42-7 punishing victory over Seattle. The Rams dominated early and never looked back. With just two games left in the regular season, the Rams, led by a dynamic Todd Gurley, the fearsome Aaron Donald and a dominant special teams unit, steamrolled over the Seahawks to bring their record to 10-4. Gurley on his own outgained the Seahawks in the first half of play, putting up 158 yards to Seattles’ 59 yards before calling it a day in the middle of the third quarter.
“This was definitely one of our best performances of the year, it was a team effort with our defense, offense and special teams playing great ball,” said coach Sean McVay.
Next up are the Tennessee Titans and the chance to clinch a division title.
