Ride Metro for Free Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

By EGP Staff Report

Metro will continue it’s long standing tradition of offering commuters free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will offer “enhanced” rail and bus service for commuters trying to get to the Rose Parade or Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day, the transportation agency announced this week.

Riding a Metro rail line or bus can help commuters avoid the stress of fighting traffic, Metro said, encouraging people to take advantage of the free service.

Free rides will be available from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. on all Metro bus and rail lines on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The regular Sunday/Holiday schedule will be followed on Christmas Day. Bus lines that do not operate on Sundays will not run on Monday, Metro said.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Metro Bus will operate on a regular Sunday schedule. Metro Rail will run every 12 minutes on all lines with overnight, 24-hour service. Free fares will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., transit riders will need to TAP to ride. Metro Rail will run every 20 minutes from approximately 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. The regular Sunday/Holiday schedule will be in effect on New Year’s Day.

The Metro Gold Line will be the best way to get to the Pasadena events, as numerous Metro bus lines along the Rose Parade route will be detoured or split into two segments at Colorado Boulevard until streets are reopened, Metro said, adding that there are multiple stations that serve the parade route in Pasadena, including Del Mar, Memorial Park, Lake and Allen.

Free bus shuttles from the Parsons parking lot to the Rose Bowl are easily accessible from Memorial Park Station, Metro said.

While free fares are in effect, fare gates will be unlatched and anyone who accidentally taps their TAP card will not be charged. Metro’s one-way fare is $1.75 with two hours of free transfers. Metro Day Pass fares are valid until 3 a.m. the following day.

