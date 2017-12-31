Rose Parade Spectators Making Way to Pasadena

By City News Service

Anxious parade-watchers will begin descending on Colorado Boulevard today in hopes of snagging prime viewing spots for the 129th Rose Parade, but people are being urged to heed the rules governing camping.

The parade route along Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard will be closed to all traffic beginning at 10 p.m., hours earlier than past years. Sierra Madre Boulevard will also be closed at that time from Colorado to Paloma Street.

Police will be on hand at key intersections along Colorado to allow north-south traffic to cross the boulevard. Cross-over traffic will be cut off at 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have said there is no credible threat of violence targeting the parade, but law-enforcement officials are still stepping up their presence at the event and taking steps to ensure a safe event, including the earlier-than-usual street closures.

The road closures are expected to remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. Monday. The parade itself begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will last about 2 1/2 hours.

For people planning to attend the parade, the rules for camping and claiming spots along the route are in line with previous years.

— Overnight camping is permitted tonight only. — A permanent spot on a sidewalk can be kept by standing vigil, starting at noon. The traditional Rose Parade “blue line” along the street is the honor line. People and their belongings must remain on the curb until 11 p.m., when they can move to the honor line.

— Small grills must be kept at least a foot off the ground and must be 25 feet from buildings and other combustible items. People cooking along the parade route need to have a fire extinguisher on hand.

— People younger than 18 are allowed along the parade route between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. only if with an adult.

— Overnight campers should dress for the cold. Children and senior citizens should overdress, in layers, to guard against hypothermia. — Parade-goers should drink fluids and eat regularly to avoid becoming dehydrated.

— Report any suspicious activities or unattended packages to authorities along the parade route by calling (626) 744-4241.

— In case of emergency, call 911 and be ready to give a location.

Things that are banned along the parade route include:

— drones;

— tents, sofas and boxes that can be used as stools or seats;

— unoccupied chairs;

— bonfires; and

— fireworks, except as part of scheduled official events.

City and parade officials also noted that no people or groups can march in the parade unless they have been approved by the Tournament of Roses.

Items may not be sold along the parade route without a permit, and no public areas – sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streets – can be cordoned or roped off. It is also illegal to buy, sell or give away horns on the parade route, and selling space along the route is illegal.

Ladders or scaffolding designed to give an elevated view of the parade are also banned.

Pets are not recommended because they are easily frightened by sudden, loud noises.

Spectators also may not throw any projectiles into the parade, including seemingly harmless items such as tortillas, marshmallows or flowers.

Vehicles obstructing emergency lanes will be towed, and walking in the street is not permitted during the parade. Open containers of alcohol are illegal on public streets, sidewalks or other areas. Smoking is also prohibited along the parade route.

Comments