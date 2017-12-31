Sheriff Investigating Shooting Death

By City News Service

A man was shot dead in East Los Angeles, a sheriff’s deputy said today.

The shooting in the 700 block of North Brannick Avenue occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies dispatched to the scene in response to a “gunshot victim” call reported that the victim was standing at an unknown location when a person fired several shots in his direction, said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no suspect information, Bracks said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (323) 890-5500.

