Special Election to Replace Bocanegra Set for April 3, 2018

By City News Service

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday that a special primary election for the 39th Assembly District, which became vacant upon the resignation of Raul Bocanegra, will he held on April 3, 2018, with the general election for the seat to be held on June 5.

Bocanegra, who represented part of the San Fernando Valley, resigned on Nov. 27 in response to sexual harassment allegations against him. When the allegations first surfaced he announced his intention not to seek re-election but to serve out the remainder of his term to ensure his district continued to be represented in Sacramento and to avoid the cost of a special election.

But Bocanegra eventually gave in to calls for his immediate resignation, including from City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who was a close political ally and whose husband had worked for the assemblyman.

“Upon further reflection during the recent holiday weekend, and conversations with family, friends, supporters, I have decided to resign earlier from the state Assembly effective immediately, which was my original intention,” Bocanegra said when announcing his immediate resignation.

“By doing so I hope the community will have a new representative sooner rather than later,” he said. “Furthermore, it is my hope that in taking this action we can help clear the path so that women and men who have been truly victims of sexual assault and workplace harassment can step forward

and get justice for any crimes committed against them. While I am not guilty of any such crimes, I am admittedly not perfect.”

Bocanegra’s announcement in November that he would not seek re-election came just before the Los Angeles Times published allegations of sexual harassment against him by six women.

No date has been set for a special election to fill the seat of Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Woodland Hills, who said last week that he will resign at the end of the month from his seat representing the 45th Assembly District after an allegation of sexual misconduct.

