Superheroes No Match for ‘Coco’
By City News Service
Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” maintained its dominance at theaters last weekend, continuing to best a collection of superheroes, according to final figures released Monday.
The Dia-de-los-Muertos-themed animated film earned $27.5 million between Friday and Sunday to lead the way at the North American box office, giving it a two-week take of $110.1 million, according to comScore.
The superhero film “Justice League” took second place with $16.7 million, giving it a three-week haul of $197.4 million.
“Wonder,” the inspirational drama starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, earned $12.1 million over the weekend, while “Thor: Ragnarok” pulled in $9.9 million to increase its five-week total to $291.6 million.
The holiday-themed comedy “Daddy’s Home 2” pulled in $7.6 million to take fifth place.
Rounding out the top 10 films of the weekend were “Murder on the Orient Express” ($6.8 million); “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” ($4.4 million); “Lady Bird” ($4.3 million); “The Star” ($4.1 million); and “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” ($3.4 million).
December 7, 2017
