Upcoming Street Closures In Vernon

By EGP Staff Report

Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing railroad ties on their overhead bridge this weekend, forcing the temporary closure of eastbound Washington Boulevard from Downey Road to the Hobart yard entrance, according to Vernon Police. The closure will begin at 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2nd and is expected to be closed for approximately 12 hours. Westbound Washington Blvd traffic will remain open and be diverted into the eastbound lanes.

