Upcoming Street Closures In Vernon
By EGP Staff Report
Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing railroad ties on their overhead bridge this weekend, forcing the temporary closure of eastbound Washington Boulevard from Downey Road to the Hobart yard entrance, according to Vernon Police. The closure will begin at 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2nd and is expected to be closed for approximately 12 hours. Westbound Washington Blvd traffic will remain open and be diverted into the eastbound lanes.Print This Post
December 1, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.