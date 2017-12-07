With Help From City, Self Help Graphics to Buy Permanent Home

By EGP Staff Report

A nearly five decades-old nonprofit art institution in Boyle Heights is on the verge of being a first-time property owner, thanks in part to funds secured by Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar (CD-14).

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council approved a request from Huizar to allocate $825,000 in CRA-LA excess bond proceeds to help Self Help Graphics and Art complete the purchase of the city-owned property it currently rents on East First Street in Boyle Heights.

“Established in 1970, when Chicano Art and culture was often marginalized, Self Help fought the good fight and has become one of the most influential arts organizations in the City of LA and US,” Huizar said. He added that the funding comes with a commitment from Self Help to continue to offer art services and programming to the local community.

“Very few community driven spaces like Self Help Graphics survive four decades,” the organization said Tuesday in an “Open Letter to the Community.

“Community based cultural centers like Self Help Graphics are community pillars that reflect the existing community and provide a space for creative growth, gathering, incubation and training. Today marks a milestone in Self Help Graphic & Art’s history,” the letter states.

Self Help had secured $2.8 million in grants and loans for the purchase of the property appraised at $3.625 million. The money from the city will fill the funding gap.

“Today’s action puts Self Help over the finish line, and along with other funding they’ve secured, means they’ll continue to assist Latinx artists and our young people through art assistance and programming for years to come.”

The City Council is scheduled to vote Friday to approve the sale of the property.

