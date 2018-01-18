Body Found In Montebello
By City News Service
A body was found early Wednesday near a bike path in Montebello.
The body was discovered by a passerby near Bluff Road and Roosevelt Avenue, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
Information was not immediately available on the person's gender or cause of death.
