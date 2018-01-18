Coroner Releases Name of Pico Rivera Shooting Victim
By City News Service
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pico Rivera on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of Banta Road. Jesse Hernandez Jr., 37, of Pico Rivera died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.
“A preliminary investigation revealed up to four male Hispanics, in a light-colored sedan, contacted the victim outside of the location and fired multiple rounds at him,” according to sheriff’s statement.
“The suspects’ vehicle was last seen going northbound on Sandoval Avenue and out of view.”
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
