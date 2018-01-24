Do You Know This Man? Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught on Video

By EGP Staff Report

An 87-year-old Montebello resident scared off a burglar, but not before the suspect was caught on video.

“The Montebello Police Department needs your help in identifying the person in this video,” the department said Wednesday.

The video was caught by the elderly resident’s video security system, “Ring,” which captures images of anyone ringing a doorbell, or within a certain distance of the front door and then sends those images to a subscriber’s cell phone or computer.

According to police, the suspect, who they’ve nicknamed the “Track Suit Burglar,” rang the home’s video doorbell at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Thinking no one was at home, police say the suspect then went to the back of the house, shattered a sliding glass door and entered, prompting the near 90-year-old resident to yell out, surprising the suspect who then fled the scene in a newer model, 4-door car.

Police described the attempted burglar as being in his late teens or early twenties and wearing large earrings or white plugs in his ears, with a clean cut fade style haircut and wearing a black track suit with a Guess Jeans jacket, Adidas pants and white shoes.

Anyone who might recognize the man caught on the video, or have information about the crime is asked to call Det. Contreras at (323) 887-1247.

Comments