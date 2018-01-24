Driver Pleads ‘No Contest’ In Deadly Crash at Boyle Heights Taco Stand
By CNS
A South Gate woman entered a no contest plea Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for a crash at a Boyle Heights taco stand that left one man dead and two other people injured about a year and a half ago.
Maribel Rosas, 36, is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for sentencing on May 24, according to Paul Eakins of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.Print This Post
