EGP’s Community Calendar

Start the year off right by safely recycling your household hazardous and electronic waste this Saturday. Then take some time to enjoy a free art exhibit or take a class to learn some Mexican American history,

Here are a few places to get started:

Saturday, Jan. 6

9am-3pm—Free L.A. County Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup at the Paramount Swap Meet: 7900 All American Way (off of Paramount Blvd.). County residents can safely discard household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides; home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles; universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. For more information, contact the LA County Dept. of Public Works at 1(888) CLEAN LA, or www.888CleanLA.com , or the LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.

4-8pm–“The Art of Protest,” an exhibition featuring works by more than 50 artists opens at the Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights; 2808 Altura St, LA 90031. Free admission. For more info, call (323) 227-9931.

6-9pm–“Tres Reyes” Presented by The Olvera Street Merchant Association Foundation and El Pueblo Historical Monument. The event celebrates the Epiphany of the Magi (visit of the Three Kings) with music, prizes, and a procession on Olvera Street: 125 Paseo de la Plaza, Suite 200, LA 90012. For more info, call (213) 485-8435.

Monday, Jan. 8

4pm–Visualizing language-Oaxaca in LA at the Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Adults & Teens can take a culinary journey into Oaxaca, tasting and learning about Gish Bac’s multi-generational specialty of barbacoa & mole negro. You will also get an historical and cultural background of the food and, most importantly, there will be samples. Library is located at 6145 N. Figueroa St, LA 90042. For more info, call, (3 23) 255-0537.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

7pm–Mexican American University presents a free & open to the public series of classes in Maywood with instructors Augustine Cebada & Dr. David Sanchez. Location: 4030 Slauson Ave., Maywood, 90270. The classes are designed to explore the history of Mexican Americans; no homework required.

