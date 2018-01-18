Get Involved, Have A Say: EGP’s Community Calendar

By EGP Staff Report

Whether it’s knitting tiny little red caps for newborns, getting children excited about science, or commenting on plans for a new development, there are lots of ways to get involved in your community. Here are a few activities going on in the week ahead.

Today, Thursday, Jan. 18

2-6pm–Knitting Club for Seniors Meets at the East Los Angeles Library. Help make beanies in support of the Little Hats, Big Hearts, campaign. Small red caps are being knit for babies born in February in support of the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation. All skill levels welcome. Knitting looms & yarn provided by Los Amigos of the East Los Angeles Library, located at 4837 E. 3rd St. LA 90022. Space is limited. Call (323) 264-0155 to rsvp or for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 20

8am-5pm–Happy New Pet Event at all 6 LA City Shelters. Find a new family member–one with fur on four paws. LA City Animal Shelters will open their doors with reduced adoption fees on all cats and dogs made possible by the Pet Care Foundation. Event repeats Sunday, Jan. 21, 11am-5pm. from Local shelter: North Central Shelter 3201 Lacy St., LA (Lincoln Heights) 90031. For more information & locations, visit LAAnimalServices.com.

10am-1pm–Community Site Tours of Taylor Yard G2 Parcel ahead of Community Meeting/Preliminary Design Workshop on Jan. 24 (6-8pm). Access the tour site off San Fernando Road Road (access road marked “Metrolink Central Maintenance Facility”) between Chauser Street and Rio de los Angeles State Park entrance ; last tour leaves at 12:45 p.m. RSVP information at www.facebook.com/pg/LABureauEEngineering/events. Public meeting Jan. 24 will be held at the Sotomayor Learning Academies gymnasium; 2050 N. San Fernando Rd. LA 90065. For more info, visit http://eng.LaCity.org/division/la-river-projects .

12 Noon-5pm–Archdiocese of Los Angeles presents the “OneLife LA” walk, which begins at El Pueblo (Olvera Street) and ends at California State Historic Park. LA Bishop Gomez will speak at the event, Includes entertainment and food along the route. El Pueblo is located at 125 Paseo de La Plaza, LA 90012.\

Wednesday, Jan. 24

4-5pm–Bell Gardens Library Makers Club: Get ready to discover, create & build. Children will explore STEAM concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) & work on a different project to take home. Recommended for Makers ages 8-12. Food may be served. Library is located at 7110 S. Garfield Ave. Bell Gardens, 90201. For more info, call (562) 927-1309.

Upcoming

Craft in America, El Pueblo Park Association, and El Pueblo Historical Monument present “Borders and Neighbors: Artist Panel Discussion” Jan. 25 from 2-3pm in the Biscailuz Gallery at El Pueblo Historical Monument: 125 Paseo de La Plaza, LA 90012.

Anthony Quinn Library in East LA on Jan. 27 Presents “What Is A Caregiver?”. The USC Family Caregiver Support Center/LACRC will discuss the roles and support that caregivers need. Learn how to network while learning about the different roles caregivers have. Library is located at 3965 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. LA 90063. For more info, call (323) 264-7715

Los Angeles Police Commission Public Meeting Jan. 30 at Ramona Hall Community Center in the Sycamore Grove area of Northeast L.A. Police commissioners will be joined by LAPD Chief Beck, Richard Tefank, Executive Director, and Django Sibley, Inspector General. Ramona Hall is located at 4580 N. Figueroa St., LA 90065. For more info, call (213) 236-1400.

Comments