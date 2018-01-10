GOP Congressman From Calif. Will Not Seek Reelection

By City News Service

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents coastal areas of San Diego County and part of Orange County, announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to Congress, where he has served since 2001.

“Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve,” he said. “Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California’s 49th District.”

The 64-year-old, nine-term congressman did not immediately say why he won’t run for Congress later this year or what he plans to do next.

Issa, the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, narrowly won re-election in 2016 — by just 0.6 percentage points against Democrat Doug Applegate — and was widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the House going into the 2018 election. The richest man in Congress, he has already drawn a handful of well-funded opponents.

The Army veteran and businessman has also faced weekly protests over the past year, with roughly 300 people gathering each week — and sometimes more than double that number — outside his Vista office. The protests have sometimes been general and other times targeted specific decisions or issues like health care or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

“While my service to California’s 49th District will be coming to an end, I will continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me…,” he said.

