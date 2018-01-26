Health Exec With Ties to White Memorial to Retire

By EGP Staff Report

Beth Zachary, who led Boyle Heights-based White Memorial for 15 years before rising to senior vice president of parent company Adventist Health, where she also serves as president and CEO of the Southern California Region, will retire on Jan. 31, the company has announced.

While CEO of White Memorial, “Zachary helped lead one of our most troubled hospitals into an era of success by rebuilding the campus to meet seismic standards, bringing state-of-the art technology to East Los Angeles, obtaining national recognition for top-tier quality care, and making it one of Adventist Health’s strongest hospitals financially,” the company said in its announcement.

Zachary, who the company described as a “tireless advocate for listening to the needs of Adventist Health’s employees, physicians, and communities,” leaves after 37 years of “dedicated service.”

Since 2011, Zachary has led the Adventist Health Southern California Region and for the past three years has served as its president and CEO, chairing the hospital boards at Adventist Health Bakersfield, Glendale, Simi Valley and White Memorial as part of her role.

“I am grateful for all Beth’s contributions especially her dedication to mission and quality leadership. Her presence will be missed at Adventist Health,” said Scott Reiner, president and CEO of Adventist Health.

Bill Wing, president of Adventist Health, will step in to oversee operations of the Southern California Region and to chair the region’s hospital boards while a permanent leadership plan is developed, the company said.

