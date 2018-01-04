Hombre Sospechado de Matar a Su Esposa
Por Servicios CNS
LOS ÁNGELES
(CNS) – Una mujer de 67 años fue asesinada el jueves pasado y el pistolero de 75 años, quien la policía cree que es su esposo, intentó suicidarse antes de que la policía llegara a su hogar en Mar Vista.
El tiroteo fue reportado alrededor de las 5:25 de la tarde en el bloque 4200 de la avenida Corinth, según el oficial Mike López de la División de Relaciones con los Medios del LAPD.
Los oficiales que llegaron encontraron que la mujer sufría de una herida de bala y el hombre estaba inconsciente, dijo López. La mujer fue declarada muerta en la escena.
El hombre fue llevado a un hospital para recibir tratamiento y estaba bajo custodia policial por la muerte de la mujer, dijo López. López no sabía cómo el hombre intentó suicidarse, pero ABC7 informó que pudo haber intentado una sobredosis.
