Homeowners Urged to Apply for Property Tax Exemptions
By City News Service
Homeowners fail to claim $30 million in available property tax exemptions every year, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang said Tuesday.
Prang urged homeowners to apply for an exemption that reduces assessed values by $7,000, cutting annual property tax bills by $70 to $80.
An estimated 450,000 homeowners don’t take advantage of the exemption for a home that the taxpayer uses as a primary residence, according to the assessor.
New owners will automatically receive the exemption form by mail. There is no filing fee, so homeowners should be aware of scams offering to help with filing for a fee.
The deadline for a full exemption is Feb. 15. A form can be found online at https://assessor.lacounty.gov or requested by calling (213) 974-3211.Print This Post
January 18, 2018
