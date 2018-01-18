Man Killed By Police In Lincoln Heights Named

By City News Service

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Heights.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of North Amethyst Street. Christian Escobedo, 22, of Los Angeles died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

Officers were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of North Amethyst Street in response to a report of a man possibly armed with a gun.

One person was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. Police said Sunday they were looking for a second person.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 6:44 a.m. and transported no one to any area hospitals, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No officers were injured, said Officer Rosario Herrera of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

The location is in the hills east of Lincoln Park.

