Man Sentenced In Killing of Two Brothers at East L.A. Park

By CNS

A Bell Gardens man convicted of killing two brothers at a county park in East Los Angeles was sentenced last week to 80 years to life in state prison.

Pedro Vasquez, now 25, was found guilty last Sept. 22 of two counts of second-degree murder for the Nov. 22, 2015, shooting deaths of Antonio Aguilar, 33, and Juan Aguilar, 28, at Ruben Salazar Park.

Prosecutors said Vasquez approached the two men — who were acquaintances — and opened fire on them, striking both of them multiple times, but the motive was unclear.

Vasquez was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in April 2016.

January 24, 2018

