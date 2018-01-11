Montebello Police Officer Graduates From FBI Academy Program

By EGP Staff Report

A Montebello’s police captain was among 221 law-enforcement officers who graduated last month from graduated from the FBI National Academy program at Quantico, Virginia.

Captain Brad Keller was in the class that graduated Dec. 15, 2017, and included men and women from 49 states, and law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 20 international countries, three military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations, the Montebello police department announced on it Nixle feed.

According to the department, the academy is “internationally known for its academic excellence.” The program, held at the FBI Academy, “offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.”

The graduation ceremony included President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and FBI Director Christopher Wray delivering remarks to the graduates, according to the Montebello Police Department.

Keller is the first Montebello police officer to graduate from the National Academy.

