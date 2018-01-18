No Burn Order Issued for Southland
By City News Service
A “no-burn” order will be in effect starting Thursday across much of the Southland due to anticipated high pollution levels.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the order, which affects most residences in the South Coast Air Basin, nearly all of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The ban will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The order excludes the Coachella Valley and the high desert residences above 3,000 feet in elevation, low-income households and homes where wood burning is the only source of heat.
No-burn orders are issued when a high level of air pollution is anticipated. Fine particles in wood smoke can penetrate deep into lungs, causing problems for people with asthma or other respiratory disorders, SCAQMD officials said.
Residents can register online at www.AirAlerts.org to receive emails when no-burn alerts are issued in their area.
